ReligionIFP ExclusiveSelected

Largest Taziyeh performed in Iran’s southern village

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Taziyeh performers, who enact the events of Karbala and the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam, and his 72 companions, have staged the largest of its kind in southern Iran.

The largest field Taziyeh was performed on Thursday in Sahrarud village near the city of Fasa, in Fars province.

The Taziyeh titled “The Most Brave People” was themed on the courage of Hazrat Abolfazl al-Abbas, Imam Hussein’s younger brother who is renowned as a fearless and strong warrior.

This ritual is 250 years old and 1,200 actors play roles in the performance.

Every year, the Taziyeh is performed two days after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein and his loved ones and companions on Ashura, the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram.

The third Shia Imam, who is also the Prophet’s grandson, was martyred in 680 AD on the plains of Karbala, southern Iraq, in an uprising against the tyrant of the time, Yazid I.

Taziyeh has had a pivotal role in keeping the message of Ashura alive and getting it across to other generations.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks