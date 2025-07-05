IFP ExclusiveReligion

Largest open air Ta’zieh in Iran held in Sahra Roud, Fasa: The story of Horr ibn Yazid Ryahi

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Ta’zieh (tragic play) of Horr ibn Yazid Ryahi was performed on Thursday in the village of Sahra Roud in Fasa County, Fars Province.

This Ta’zieh is particularly captivating due to the large number of performers, the realistic setting, and horseback riders galloping through the scene. Here is a photo report of the Ta’zieh titled “Awakened Conscience”:

