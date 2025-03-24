IFP ExclusiveReligionSelected

Laylat al-Qadr commemorated at Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad

By IFP Editorial Staff

The 23rd night of Ramadan, known as Laylat al-Qadr, was commemorated on Sunday night by millions of Iranians nationwide, includung at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, Iran.

The spiritual ceremony featured heartfelt prayers, drawing thousands of worshippers to the holy site.

Laylat al-Qadr, considered the holiest night in Islam, marks the revelation of the Qur’an to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

While the exact date of Laylat al-Qadr is disputed, it is widely observed on the 19th, 21st, and 23rd nights of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan. Many worshippers hold vigils on all three nights to ensure they do not miss the blessed occasion.

The event at the Imam Reza Shrine highlighted themes of reflection, forgiveness, and unity, as attendees engaged in night-long prayers and supplications.

More in pictures:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks