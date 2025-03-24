Laylat al-Qadr commemorated at Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad

The spiritual ceremony featured heartfelt prayers, drawing thousands of worshippers to the holy site.

Laylat al-Qadr, considered the holiest night in Islam, marks the revelation of the Qur’an to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

While the exact date of Laylat al-Qadr is disputed, it is widely observed on the 19th, 21st, and 23rd nights of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan. Many worshippers hold vigils on all three nights to ensure they do not miss the blessed occasion.

The event at the Imam Reza Shrine highlighted themes of reflection, forgiveness, and unity, as attendees engaged in night-long prayers and supplications.

More in pictures: