Feast held at Iran’s Imam Reza Shrine during Ramadan

By IFP Editorial Staff

As the auspicious birth anniversary of Imam Hasan Mujtaba (PBUH), the second Shia Imam, approaches, more than one thousand pilgrims and residents of Mashhad gathered on Sunday night at the Imam Hasan Mujtaba (PBUH) Courtyard of the Imam Reza (PBUH) Shrine to partake in a special Iftar banquet.

The grand communal feast, held in the sacred precincts of the holy shrine, served as an expression of devotion and reverence, bringing together worshippers in a spirit of unity and generosity.

