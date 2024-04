During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims stay up all night, say prayers and read Quranic verses on three nights known as Laylat-al-Qadr, when the Holy Quarn was revealed to the Prophet Mohammad.

Based on Islamic precepts, Muslims’ destiny for the year ahead is determined on Laylat-al-Qadr.

The exact date of the revelation is not clear, but according to Islamic sources, it is believed to be either on 19th, 21st or 23rd of the holy month of Ramadan.