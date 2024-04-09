Iran to celebrate Eid al-Fitr Wednesday

In the capital Tehran, congregants will assemble at the Grand Mosalla Mosque to partake in Eid al-Fitr prayers, led by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Similar ceremonies will be held across the nation.

Alongside Iran, countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Palestine, Syria, Egypt, Lebanon, Yemen, and the United Arab Emirates have declared Wednesday as the commencement of this significant religious event.

Eid al-Fitr holds immense importance for Muslims globally, symbolizing the end of the rigorous dawn-to-sunset fasting observed throughout the entirety of Ramadan, which spans either 29 or 30 days.