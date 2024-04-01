Monday, April 1, 2024
Iranians hold night vigil to pray on second night of Laylat al-Qadr 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranians flocked to mosques and religious centers on Sunday night to hold vigil on the second night of Laylat al-Qadr when the Holy Qur’an was revealed to the revered Prophet of Islam over 14 centuries ago. 

There is no exact date for the occasion, but various sources say it falls either on the 19th, the 21st, or the 23rd night of the holy month of Ramadan, which is drawing to a close

The worshippers stayed awake all night until Suhur, the morning meal of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Massive congregations were held in the holy cities of Mashhad and Qom, home to the shrines of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam, and his sister, Hazrat Masoumeh.

According to Islamic scriptures, Laylat al-Qadr is the holiest of all nights, when the destiny for the year is decided.

Muslims believe that angels descend on the earth to listen to the worshippers.

The 21st of Ramadan is doubly important for Shia Muslims as it is concurrent with the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali, the first Shia Imam.

