Grand bazaar bustle: Tehran’s residents flock for new year, Ramadan preparations

The bustling marketplace, renowned for its rich cultural significance, witnessed a surge of activity as people sought to prepare for the upcoming festivities and observe the sacred month.

Amidst the labyrinthine alleys of the Grand Bazaar, families engaged in the time-honored practice of shopping for new year’s necessities and special Ramadan items, from intricately designed Persian carpets to traditional sweets and spices.

The atmosphere buzzed with anticipation as shoppers exchanged warm greetings and shared in the excitement of the approaching celebrations.

As the heart of Tehran throbbed with life, the Grand Bazaar became a focal point for both commerce and communal connection.

The Grand Bazaar, a microcosm of tradition and modernity, once again stood as a testament to the enduring vibrancy of Iranian culture.

In Iran, the holy month of Ramadan started on Wednesday, while the new Petsian year, Nowruz, is just a few days away.

