Saturday, March 30, 2024
Iranians mark Laylat al-Qadr with prayers, night vigil 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Muslims across the world and Iran have held night vigils at mosques and religious centers with prayers to mark Laylat al-Qadr, or the Night of Destiny, when the Muslim holy book Qur’an was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad over 14 centuries ago. 

The largest mass prayers in Iran was held in the northeastern holy city of Mashhad at the shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam, which hosted millions of worshippers from across the country and even abroad.

In Laylat al-Qadr, which is a night believed to be worth more than a thousand months, worshippers pray and ask God for forgiveness.

According to religious texts angels descend on the earth on this night to listen to the prayers of the worshippers.

The exact night of Laylat al-Qadr is a matter of dispute based on religious documents, so people hold mass prayers on three different nights, the 19th, 21st, and 23rd of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

