Iranians hold large Laylat al-Qadr ceremony in Imam Reza shrine

The prayer ceremony was the largest in Iran where worshippers held vigil and recited prayers until dawn, when they eat Suhur, the morning meal, to get ready for a fasting day in Ramadan.

The Holy Qur’an was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad over 14 centuries ago at Laylat al-Qadr, or the Night of Destiny.

Muslims pray to God and ask for forgiveness during the night when their prayers will be awarded manifold.

The nights also have a special status for Shia Muslims when Imam Ali was martyred in 661 AD.

Watch the pictures of the event in Imam Reza’s shrine.