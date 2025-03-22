Millions of Iranians participate in Laylat al-Qadr night vigils

Laylat al-Qadr, believed to be worth more than a thousand months, is a night when Muslims believe their destiny for the year is decided. According to Islamic scriptures, angels descend to Earth to listen to the prayers of worshippers.

While the exact date of Laylat al-Qadr is disputed, it is widely observed on the 19th, 21st, and 23rd nights of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan. Many worshippers hold vigils on all three nights to ensure they do not miss the blessed occasion.

Massive congregations were held in the holy cities of Mashhad and Qom, home to the shrines of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam, and his sister, Hazrat Masoumeh, respectively.

Similar large-scale gatherings took place in other cities, including Tehran, where worshippers filled mosques and religious centers for night-long prayers and Qur’an recitations.

The 21st night of Ramadan holds additional significance for Shia Muslims, as it marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali, the first Shia Imam and the son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad.