Iran FM: Fighting Islamophobia collective effort by Islamic ummah

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks on the occasion of March 15 marking the International Day of Fighting Islamophobia.

Amirabdollahian posted a message on X, saying divine and humane teachings of the merciful religion of Islam have always been threatened by the conspiring policies of the global arrogance.

He added, the global arrogance has exerted all its evil powers to portray a distorted and false picture of Islam and depict the religion and Muslims as a threat before the public opinion of other nations.

This is while, said Amirabdollahian, that the Islamic faith has always promoted and pushed for peace, friendship, kindness and peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among mankind and followers of all divine religions.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed out fighting Islamophobia is a collective effort by the Muslim ummah with the aim of effective deterrence against seditious currents that oppose lasting peace and security.