Saturday, March 16, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveReligion

Iran FM: Fighting Islamophobia collective effort by Islamic ummah

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has called for collective efforts by the Islamic ummah to fight Islamophobia.

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks on the  occasion of March 15 marking the International Day of Fighting Islamophobia.

Amirabdollahian posted a message on X, saying divine and humane teachings of the merciful religion of Islam have always been threatened by the conspiring policies of the global arrogance.

He added, the global arrogance has exerted all its evil powers to  portray a distorted and false picture of Islam and depict the religion and Muslims as a threat before the public opinion of other nations.

This is while, said Amirabdollahian, that the Islamic faith has always promoted and pushed for peace, friendship, kindness and peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among mankind and followers of all divine religions.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed out fighting Islamophobia is a collective effort by the Muslim ummah with the aim of effective deterrence against seditious currents that oppose lasting peace and security.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks