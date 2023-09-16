Saturday, September 16, 2023
Iran mourns Imam Reza’s martyrdom

By IFP Editorial Staff

Grief reigns supreme across Iran on Saturday as mourners commemorate the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Reza, the eighth Shiite Imam.

Mourning processions are held in different cities, especially in Mashhad, which hosts the Imam Reza holy shrine, and in Qom, where Imam Reza’s sister Hazrat Masoumeh rests in peace.

Over 4.5 pilgrims had entered Mashhad in northeastern Iran by the end of Friday to mark the occasion, say local officials, adding mourners are still coming in.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners have also walked all the way to Mashhad to grieve for Imam Reza’s martyrdom.

The anniversary of Imam Reza’s martyrdom, which falls on September 16 this year, is a national holiday in Iran.

