Iran mourns Imam Reza’s martyrdom

Mourning processions are held in different cities, especially in Mashhad, which hosts the Imam Reza holy shrine, and in Qom, where Imam Reza’s sister Hazrat Masoumeh rests in peace.

Over 4.5 pilgrims had entered Mashhad in northeastern Iran by the end of Friday to mark the occasion, say local officials, adding mourners are still coming in.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners have also walked all the way to Mashhad to grieve for Imam Reza’s martyrdom.

The anniversary of Imam Reza’s martyrdom, which falls on September 16 this year, is a national holiday in Iran.