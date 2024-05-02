Iran says welcomes talks with EU to enhance mutual cooperation

Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian had a phone conversation with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and discussed ties between the EU and Iran as well as regional issues.

Amirabdollahian said that the Israeli regime’s genocide and crimes amid the war on Gaza should immediately stop. He also stressed on the need for a serious regional and international movement to that end with the United Nations playing its real role, while considering rightful Palestinian demands and aspirations.

Highlighting Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC)’s constructive role in contributing to the lasting security and fighting terrorism in the region, the Iranian foreign minister called on the EU to respect the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran within the framework of international law.

Amirabdollahian said Iran’s recent military action in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s strikes on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus was part of its legitimate defense.

The top Iranian diplomat also said Iran welcomes the continuation of talks between the EU and Iran aimed at further advancing bilateral cooperation.

He also said that the cooperation between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran is on the right track.

For his part, Borrell stressed that that the European Union does not want tension with Iran, and welcomes the Islamic Republic’s constructive measures and positive steps amid the ongoing diplomatic talks between the two sides.

The EU foreign policy chief also touched on the widespread demands across the world to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the exchange of prisoners. He called on all parties to concentrate on achieving lasting peace and stability through the formation of an independent Palestinian state.