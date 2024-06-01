Iran says reserves right to respond to EU sanctions

The EU on Friday levied fresh sanctions on a number of Iranian individuals and entities, accusing them of transferring drones and missiles to Russia and undermining peace and security West Asia.

Kanaani on Saturday shot back, slamming the European Union’s double standards in dealing with Israel’s months-long crimes in the Gaza Strip.

“The European Union, which has been passive and ineffective in dealing with the humanitarian disaster in Gaza and Palestine for the past months and has been criticized by Europe’s public opinion as well as people all over the world, once again instead of focusing on the war crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and punishing and banning this criminal regime, has put on its list of sanctions some leading and influential Iranian officials and institutions in the fight against terrorism and ensuring lasting security in the region,” he said.

“It is regrettable that the European Union, by resorting to repeated, absurd and baseless excuses and accusations, ignoring the realities on the ground in West Asia, and continuing its failed and ineffective approach, once again resorted to the outdated and ineffective tool of sanctions against sovereign Iran and preferred the Zionist regime’s and the United States’ satisfaction to the interests of the European Union and nations.”

Kanaani stressed Iran’s principled policies, especially in ensuring regional and international peace and security, and strongly criticized the EU double standards.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to respond to this destructive approach by the European Union,” he added.

The bans targeted six Iranian individuals and three entities, among whom were Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, the commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said Friday.

The sanctions prohibit any EU citizen or company doing business with the listed individuals and organizations.

Iran has vehemently denied having supplied drones or missiles, reiterating on numerous occasions that drones supplied to Russia were delivered to Moscow long before the Ukraine war started in February 2022.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, which are entirely meant for defense.