Iran to continue talks with E3, will never accept ‘dishonorable’ negotiations: Govt. spokesperson

“Negotiations with European countries will continue and everyone knows well that Iran will not accept negotiations that are dishonorable,” Mohajerani said in a post on her X account on Saturday.

Her post came a day after Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said experience has shown that negotiations with the US do not affect solving Iran’s problems.

“Some people pretend that if we sit at the negotiating table, some problem will be solved, but the fact that we must understand correctly is that negotiating with the US has no effect on solving the country’s problems,” the Leader stated on Friday.

The government spokesperson stressed that the country is currently in need of more unity and solidarity to solve problems.

Mohajerani added that the government is aware of all problems and its strategy is based on reinforcing national unity.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran will not back down due to the illegal Western-led sanctions and that it maintains a great potential to stand atop other states in the West Asia region.

Pezeshkian added that Iran’s enemies are mistaken to think that the country will starve to death under pressure.