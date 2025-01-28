Iranian MPs slam European Parliament’s anti-Tehran resolution

The majority of the Iranian lawmakers issued a statement on Monday, saying the recent European Parliament’s resolution was in line with the union’s meddlesome and biased approaches.

On January 23, the European Parliament adopted a resolution, condemning what it alleged was a systemic violation of human rights and “hostage diplomacy” by Iran. It called for a comprehensive European response.

The resolution was passed with 556 votes in favor, 6 against, and 42 abstentions.

It also called on the Council to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization and to extend EU sanctions to all those responsible for human rights violations.

In the statement, the Iranian MPs stated they believe that the resolution is a manifestation of interventionist and biased approaches.

They added that the attack on the judiciary and the IRGC exposes the opponents’ plans to undermine Iran’s might.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to respecting human rights and ensuring justice for all its citizens based on domestic laws and principles of international law,” the statement read.

“At a time when two high-ranking Iranian judges have been martyred in a terrorist act, the European Parliament has clearly intervened in Iran’s internal affairs by distorting the realities and showing its support for terrorist groups,” it added.

The judges – identified as Ali Razini, head of Branch 39 of the Supreme Court, and Mohammad Moqiseh, head of Branch 53 – were assassinated at the Supreme Court building in downtown Tehran on January 18. They worked on cases fighting crimes against national security, espionage, and terrorism.

The statement emphasized that Iran has always been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism and has been a victim of organized and state-sponsored terrorism.

However, it said, many terrorists are conducting acts of terror freely with the support of the European Union.

It described the IRGC as a legitimate and popular institution that ensures national and regional security, warning that Iran will give a strong response to any attempt by the European Parliament to place the elite force on the list of terrorist groups.

The Iranian Parliament will not remain silent in the face of any disrespect towards the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic, the lawmakers stated.

Iran’s Parliament “urges the European Parliament to open its eyes to global realities instead of issuing biased resolutions and interfering in Iran’s internal affairs, and to refrain from testing unproductive paths in dealing with the Iranian people,” the statement said.