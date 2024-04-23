Tuesday, April 23, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveEuropeFeatured NewsForeign PolicyViews

Iranian FM says EU sanctions ‘regrettable’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amirabdollahian

The Iranian foreign minister says the European Union’s measures against Tehran after Iran’s retaliatory operation against Israel were ‘regrettable’, arguing the Islamic republic's reaction was in self-defense.

Hossein Amirabdollahian took on Tuesday to his account on X social media platform to react to the sanctions, writing “It is regrettable that the EU quickly decided to create more illegal restrictions for Iran just because Iran exercised its right to self-defense in the face of Israel’s reckless aggression.”

The Iranian foreign minister advised the EU not to follow in the footsteps of the US to take measures in order to appease the Israeli regime.

The 27-member European bloc on Monday introduced new sanctions against Iran after it launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israeli-occupied territories in retaliation for an Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1. Seven Iranian military advisors were killed in the Israeli attack.

The sanctions extend restrictions on Iran’s weapons exports of drones and missiles.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks