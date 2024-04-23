Iranian FM says EU sanctions ‘regrettable’

Hossein Amirabdollahian took on Tuesday to his account on X social media platform to react to the sanctions, writing “It is regrettable that the EU quickly decided to create more illegal restrictions for Iran just because Iran exercised its right to self-defense in the face of Israel’s reckless aggression.”

The Iranian foreign minister advised the EU not to follow in the footsteps of the US to take measures in order to appease the Israeli regime.

The 27-member European bloc on Monday introduced new sanctions against Iran after it launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israeli-occupied territories in retaliation for an Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1. Seven Iranian military advisors were killed in the Israeli attack.

The sanctions extend restrictions on Iran’s weapons exports of drones and missiles.