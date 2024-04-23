EU sanctions on Iran “regrettable, unlawful”: Top diplomat

Amirabdollahian censured the EU over tightening sanctions on Iran in reprisal for the recent aerial strikes against the Zionist regime.

“It is unfortunate that the European Union is quick to decide on further illegal restrictions against Iran just because Iran has exercised its right to defend itself against the brazen aggression of the Israeli regime,” the minister wrote on X on Tuesday.

“The EU should not follow Washington’s advice to appease the criminal Israeli regime.”

Amirabdollahian also slammed the EU’s reaction in the face of the regime’s military onslaught against the besieged Gaza Strip.

“While the Israeli regime continues to commit genocide against Palestinians by engaging in combined war crimes, rocket attacks, and famine, the EU’s response to it is little more than empty words,” he added.

The foreign minister advised the bloc to impose sanctions on the Israeli regime.

The EU’s decision came after Tehran targeted the occupied territories with a barrage of drones and missiles in retaliation for Israel’s assassination of several Iranian military advisors in Syria.