Swedish, Danish chargés d’affaires summoned to Iran foreign ministry over Quran desecrations

Addressing the chargés d’affaires in separate meetings on Sunday, the deputy director of the Human Rights Department of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the repetition of the desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark, adding that the Swedish and Danish governments are fully responsible for the serious consequences of desecrating the holy Quran.

Referring to the recent statements made by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about the countries that support the criminals and insulters of the holy Quran as tantamount to taking a war arrangement against the Islamic world, the Foreign Ministry warned against repeating such conspiratorial and dangerous attempts.

Stating that freedom of speech comes with special duties and responsibilities, the foreign ministry officials called on the envoys of Sweden and Denmark to abide by international obligations under articles 19 and 20 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

Pointing to the resolutions adopted at the 53rd session of the Human Rights Council, as well as the 18th emergency meeting of foreign ministers of Islamic countries, it was reiterated that despite the clear stance and serious determination of the world’s freethinkers to condemn the insult to the Holy Quran, governments like Sweden and Denmark have been passive in complying with these resolutions, and regrettably continue to support insulters by not showing serious willing and determination against hatred and islamophobia.

The Swedish and Danish chargés d’affaires recalled their country’s position in condemning any insult to the Holy Quran, saying that the Swedish and Danish governments are determined to prevent such attempts by making changes in their domestic laws.

They also reiterated that they would reflect the issues to their capitals soon.