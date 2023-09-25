UAE claims on Persian Gulf trio islands flagrant violation of UN Charter: Iran mission

“Iran regards such groundless statements as violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a member of the United Nations and a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter,” the mission said on Sunday.

The mission issued the statement in response to latest remarks by the UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy, who renewed her country’s demand that Iran should end “occupation” of the islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.

Speaking at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Hashimy stated the UAE will “continue to seek a resolution, either through direct negotiation or through the International Court of Justice. This has been our firm stance for decades.”

The Iranian diplomatic mission stressed it is regrettable that the Emirati representatives repeat such an unfounded claim about the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf in the General Assembly session every year.

It added that the three islands have always been an integral part of the Iranian territory and will remain so. “Any claim contrary to this fact is invalid.”

The mission reiterated Iran’s commitment to the policy of cordial relations with its neighbors, including the UAE, but said the Islamic Republic’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over the three islands will not be subject to negotiation.

The three Persian Gulf islands have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world. However, the United Arab Emirates has repeatedly laid claim to the islands.

The three islands fell under British control in 1921 but on November 30, 1971, a day after British forces left the region and just two days before the UAE was to become an official federation, Iran’s sovereignty over the islands was restored.

Iran recognizes that Arabs ruled the islands for centuries, but all historical documents show that they did so from the Iranian port city of Lengheh and therefore as Iranian subjects.