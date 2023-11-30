Thursday, November 30, 2023
Iran FM calls on Islamic states to pressure Israel into stopping “war crimes” in Gaza 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amirabdollahian

The Iranian foreign minister, in a telephone conversation with his Emirati counterpart, has called for more united efforts aimed at stopping Israeli crimes in Gaza.

Pointing to the temporary ceasefire in Gaza, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian emphasized the need for Islamic countries to keep efforts in stopping the war crimes of the Zionist regime and opening extensive humanitarian aid routes to Gaza.

Amirabdollahian said: “The UN Security Council is expected to fulfill its obligations vis-a-vis the Palestinian people by adopting an effective resolution.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister also thanked the UAE president for inviting the Iranian president to take part in the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference، known as the Cop-28 conference, held by the UN and chaired by the UAE.

Amirabdollahian further highlighted the necessity of serious consideration regarding the presence of the Israeli authorities in the Cop-28 conference given the recent war crimes and the genocide perpetrated by the Zionist regime.

UAE’s Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also, outlined his country’s efforts in regional and international forums to establish and sustain the ceasefire, promising that Abu Dhabi will exhaust all efforts to maintain the ceasefire and ratchet up the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

