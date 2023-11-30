Iran FM calls on Islamic states to pressure Israel into stopping “war crimes” in Gaza 

Pointing to the temporary ceasefire in Gaza, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian emphasized the need for Islamic countries to keep efforts in stopping the war crimes of the Zionist regime and opening extensive humanitarian aid routes to Gaza.

Amirabdollahian said: “The UN Security Council is expected to fulfill its obligations vis-a-vis the Palestinian people by adopting an effective resolution.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister also thanked the UAE president for inviting the Iranian president to take part in the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference، known as the Cop-28 conference, held by the UN and chaired by the UAE.

Amirabdollahian further highlighted the necessity of serious consideration regarding the presence of the Israeli authorities in the Cop-28 conference given the recent war crimes and the genocide perpetrated by the Zionist regime.

UAE’s Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also, outlined his country’s efforts in regional and international forums to establish and sustain the ceasefire, promising that Abu Dhabi will exhaust all efforts to maintain the ceasefire and ratchet up the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.