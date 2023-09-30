Iranian experts contain oil pollution off Ganaveh Port along Persian Gulf

Abbas Gharibi added that following the incident in a submarine line two miles away from Ganaveh port in September, equipment, teams and sea vessels were deployed to deal with the issue.

He said the first step was to contain and prevent the spread of the oil spill in order to prevent more pollution.

The CEO of the Iran Oil Terminals Company stressed that the Iranian experts were absolutely capable to do the job in cooperation with the Continental Plateau Oil Company and the Provincial Ports Organization.

According to Gharibi, the main policy of the National Iranian Oil Company is to protect the environment and the company has taken all necessary measures to prevent the spread of pollution and possible accidents at sea.