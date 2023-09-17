Iran seizes large shipment of US-made weapons in vessel off Persian Gulf

Mojtaba Ghahremani, Chief Justice of Hormozgan Province, along the Persian Gulf, said Sunday, “With the coordination between the head of the judiciary of Bandar-e Khamir port city and the monitoring of intelligence forces, a large shipment of American weapons and tools for rioting was discovered and seized upon entering the maritime border of the south of the country.”

The provincial chief justice said the cargo, which included more than 6,000 US-made stun guns, had been stashed in a barge. He added two people related to the case were arrested.

The development comes as Iranian intelligence forces say they have foiled several terrorist attempts and have arrested scores of members of terrorist groups during the past days in the lead-up to the anniversary of the deadly protests and riots in Iran.