Inter reposts Taremi’s introduction video after ‘Persian Gulf’ outcry

However, the removal triggered yet stronger protests from Iranian fans who demanded restoration of the video.

Inter decided to post the video again but this time after removing the logo of the Qatar Airways.

Taremi, 31, joined the Serie A champions Inter on a three-year contract from Portuguese side FC Porto as the first Iranian in the Italian club’s history.

There are many historical accounts that the body of water has been referred to as the Persian Gulf throughout history despite recent efforts by Arab states to use a misnomer for the strategic water body.

According to the historical accounts, the Persian Gulf got its name from the Achaemenid Persian Empire, also known as Persian Hakhamanishiya, around 330 BC.