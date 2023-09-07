Iran rejects Arab-Japanese statement over Persian Gulf islands

Nasser Kanaani pointed to part of the statement vis-à-vis the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf, saying, “The three islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb are integral and eternal parts of the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He added the inclusion of these islands in the final statement of the aforementioned meeting “holds no political or legal significance.”

Kanani unequivocally rejected the mention of the three Iranian islands in the statement and deemed it inconsistent with international law principles, such as non-interference in internal affairs of other countries and respect for the territorial integrity of nations.

The third session of the ministerial meeting of the Arab-Japan political dialogue was held on 5 September, 2023 in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

Regarding the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf, the ministers attending the event called for efforts “to reach a peaceful solution through bilateral negotiation as per the provisions of the international law and UN Charter.”

The United Arab Emirates lays claims to the three Persian Gulf Islands.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly rejected such claims, saying the three islands have been and will remain the integral parts of Iran’s territorial integrity.