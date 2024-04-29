Iran celebrates National Persian Gulf Day

In 2010, Iran designated Ordibehesht 10 on the Iranian calendar, which falls on April 29 or 30, as the National Persian Gulf Day to commemorate the expulsion of Portuguese forces from the region in 1622 after over 115 years of occupation.

The day has been added to the country’s national heritage to celebrate the history, name, and significance of the Persian Gulf.

In a ceremony marking the day, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said Iran’s strategy in the Persian Gulf is “peace, security and friendship,” adding foreigners are disturbing the security in the region.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the region, Rear Admiral Tangsiri said 40 percent of gas and 62 percent of oil reserves in the region lie in the Persian Gulf and Iran establishes the security of the Strait of Hormuz for the ships that take the route.

The Persian Gulf, the third largest in the world, runs along the Sea of Oman between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula.