Iran’s ambassador to Riyadh: Tehran wants cooperation with all Persian Gulf states 

Enyati made the remarks on the occasion of the anniversary of Iran and Saudi Arabia resuming their diplomatic relations several years after severed ties.

The Iranian ambassador to Riyadh noted that late president Ebrahim Raisi put forth the initiative to restore diplomatic ties with the Saudis, adding that following two years of talks, Tehran and Riyadh finalized a rapprochement agreement in Beijing on June 6, 2023.

According to Enayati, several spheres have been established for the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia including in regional and international organizations where the two sides have held continuous consultations.

He said there was also very good and favorable cooperation between them on the issue of Palestine, and meetings were held between the late president and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as between the foreign ministers of both sides.

Enayati stressed that in those meetings, Tehran and Riyadh underscored the necessity of defending the rights of the Palestinian people.

He maintained that the expansion of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia will definitely affect the process of regional cooperation, and Iran is seeking cooperation in all areas with Saudi Arabia and with the other countries of the Persian Gulf.