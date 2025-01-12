Military delegation from 8 nations tours Iran’s strategic islands in Persian Gulf

They were accompanied by Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, a military advisor to Iran’s Leader and the university’s international studies director.

General Rahim Safavi explained that the visit aimed to showcase Iran’s advancements in defense and security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as its capabilities in transit, energy, industry, and international relations with countries such as India, China, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Oman, and Yemen.

During the three-day visit, the delegation explored key sites, including Shahid Rajaee Port, the Persian Gulf Star Refinery, Hormozgan Steel Company, and Iran’s shipbuilding industries.

They also toured Abu Musa Island’s marine research facilities, the Jamaran destroyer, and the naval capabilities of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), concluding with a meeting with Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, Commander of the IRGC Navy.

Highlighting the importance of defense diplomacy, General Rahim Safavi emphasized the role of academic exchange in fostering security and cooperation among nations.

He underlined Iran’s efforts to strengthen regional stability through active defense diplomacy, collaboration with its 15 neighbors, and partnerships within frameworks like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.