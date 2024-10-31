Iran’s tourism minister announces development projects in Abu Musa island, other regions

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Salehi Amiri highlighted his recent visits to Shahdad in the southeastern Kerman Desert, Abu Musa island in the Persian Gulf, and Chabahar in the Makran region, where “significant developments are taking place.”

Salehi Amiri detailed investment in Shahdad, which has led to the creation of a large, modern tourism camp that meets global standards and has dropped local unemployment to zero thanks to foreign tourists actively visiting the area.

Regarding Abu Musa island, Salehi Amiri noted that parts of the island are undergoing reconstruction and development with the cooperation of military forces, adding a 30-hectare tourism camp is planned for the area, which will serve as a recreational and tourist facility for citizens across the country.

The minister reiterated that Abu Musa is an integral part of Iran’s national territory, with a strong presence of Iranian military forces ensuring its security.

Salehi Amiri also emphasized the comprehensive development of the Chabahar and Makran regions, with a significant private sector investment of approximately $1.2 billion in a large tourism project, which aims to transform the region by improving access to open waters and enhancing its natural and tourism attractions.

He also addressed the development and environmental protection of Ashuradeh island in northern Iran, stating that the resolutions adopted by the administration have aimed to preserve the region’s natural environment while promoting tourism.