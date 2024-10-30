IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iranian athletes visit Abu Musa Island in the Persian Gulf

By IFP Editorial Staff

In a symbolic move to emphasize Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, a group of Iranian athletes visited Abu Musa Island in the Persian Gulf.

The visit took place shortly after the joint statement by the European Union and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council regarding the three Iranian islands of Lesser Tunb, Greater Tunb, and Abu Musa, in which they voiced support for the United Arab Emirates in its territorial dispute with Iran over these islands.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth, along with several federation heads, coaches, and athletes, visited Abu Musa to participate in the Persian Gulf Sports Festival.

During the visit, Iran’s sports community reaffirmed Iran’s sovereignty over the three islands.

See more of the story in pictures:

