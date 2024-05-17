Iran raps Arab League stance on three Persian Gulf islands

Kana’ani added: “It has been stated and emphasized many times that the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa as well as Greater and Lesser Tunbs are an integral and eternal part of the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and such baseless claims in the statement in question are rejected.”

The Arab League heads of state, in the final statement of the Manama meeting, threw their support behind the United Arab Emirates over its territorial claim to the three islands.

At the same time, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the paragraphs of the final statement defending the oppressed people of Palestine and condemning the war crimes of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip, and emphasized the need for more unity among Islamic countries to stop the war crimes being committed by the Zionist regime.

The Manama summit “stressed the necessity of halting the Israeli aggression on the Strip, a complete Israeli pullout from Gaza, and lifting of its blockade on the now ravaged territory.”

“The members of the League also called for removing all obstacles, opening all crossings to facilitate the delivery of the humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.”