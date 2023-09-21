Iran rejects (P)GCC-US statement on Tehran’s nuclear program, three Persian Gulf islands

Nasser Kanaani said, “A rehash of unfounded accusations and allegations under the current circumstances in the region can, by no means provide the security of governments and people in the region, and will only serve the interests of ill-wishers who are against the tranquility, economic development, territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the countries in this region and have always sought their illegitimate interests in interference, instability and insecurity in the region.”

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York on Wednesday, the US Secretary of State and the PGCC foreign ministers urged Iran to “fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

They also called on Iran “to cease its proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles and other dangerous weapons that pose a grave security threat to the region.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s missile and drone capabilities are within the framework of a transparent military doctrine, which is based on deterrence and safeguarding national security, and the real danger is the entrance into the geography of the region by the Zionist regime as the main source of insecurity and threat to Islamic countries,” Kanaani said.

In reaction to the US and (P)GCC support for the United Arab Emirates’ call regarding the three Persian Gulf islands, Kanaani once again emphasized Iran’s unwavering and principled positions, and said the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater and Lesser Tunbs are integral and eternal part of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s territory.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically condemns any claim on these islands and regards it as interference in its domestic and territorial affairs,” the spokesman noted.

“Based on its strategic viewpoints and principled policies, the Islamic Republic of Iran always believes the solution to the problems in the region is interaction, cooperation and synergy among the regional countries without interference by trans-regional parties,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.