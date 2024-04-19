Senior commander: Iran may review nuclear doctrine amid Israeli threats 

Brigadier General Ahmad Haghtalab said, “If Israel attempts to use the threat of attacking nuclear facilities to put pressure on Iran, a revision of the nuclear doctrine and a departure from the previously announced considerations is likely.”

He noted that Israel has a history of sabotage against Iran’s nuclear industry, “Although according to international protocols and standards and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regulations, all countries are advised to refrain from attacking nuclear facilities.”

Despite the Israeli threats, however, the Iranian commander sought to dismiss concerns over the risks posed against the country’s nuclear sites amid tensions, saying all atomic facilities in the country are “completely safe.”

Iran and Israel have been at loggerheads with attacks and counterattacks since earlier this month when Tel Aviv launched a lethal strike on Iran’s diplomatic mission in Syria, and Tehran retaliated with a massive drone and missile operation on the Israeli-occupied territories.

General Haghtalab warned if Israel seeks to escalate the tensions, “our fingers are on the trigger of powerful missiles to destroy the specified targets in response to their possible action.”