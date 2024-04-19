Friday, April 19, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveNuclearSecurity

Senior commander: Iran may review nuclear doctrine amid Israeli threats 

By IFP Editorial Staff

A senior commander with Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in charge of the country’s nuclear security said on Thursday that the threats by the Israeli regime increase the likelihood for Iran to review its nuclear doctrine. 

Brigadier General Ahmad Haghtalab said, “If Israel attempts to use the threat of attacking nuclear facilities to put pressure on Iran, a revision of the nuclear doctrine and a departure from the previously announced considerations is likely.”

He noted that Israel has a history of sabotage against Iran’s nuclear industry, “Although according to international protocols and standards and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regulations, all countries are advised to refrain from attacking nuclear facilities.”

Despite the Israeli threats, however, the Iranian commander sought to dismiss concerns over the risks posed against the country’s nuclear sites amid tensions, saying all atomic facilities in the country are “completely safe.”

Iran and Israel have been at loggerheads with attacks and counterattacks since earlier this month when Tel Aviv launched a lethal strike on Iran’s diplomatic mission in Syria, and Tehran retaliated with a massive drone and missile operation on the Israeli-occupied territories.

General Haghtalab warned if Israel seeks to escalate the tensions, “our fingers are on the trigger of powerful missiles to destroy the specified targets in response to their possible action.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks