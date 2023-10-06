Iran parliamenr chief says his trip to UAE will have positive results     

Qalibaf added that his trip to the Persian Gulf sheikhdom will definitely have positive results.

Qalibaf added that the UAE is the second biggest trade partner of Iran after China, stressing that this relationship must be preserved and even expanded.

The parliament speaker further said during his stay in the UAE, he and the Emirati side held talks over the extradition and exchange of prisoners as well.

Reports say 10 Iranian prisoners have been released from Emirati jails.

He made those comments upon returning from the UAE on Friday.

During his trip, Qalibaf met with President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. The two sides discussed ways of expanding bilateral relations in various fields.

Qalibaf also presented the UAE president with two medicines produced by Iranian scientists as a token of the Islamic Republic’s progress in medical and pharmaceutical fields.