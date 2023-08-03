Iran hands over invitation letter to UAE for President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to visit Iran

Iran’s Ambassador to the UAE Reza Amiri handed over the letter of invitation to the Emirati Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almarar at the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, according to the Emirati state news agency, WAM.

Ties between Iran and some of the Sunni Arab countries of the Persian Gulf started to thaw after a seven-year hiatus in March. That began after China mediated a resumption of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian visited the UAE later in June, where he met with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and other officials, discussing issues of bilateral interest.