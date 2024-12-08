UAE official stresses need for dialogue with Iran amid Syria’s uncertainty

Speaking at the “Manama Dialogue” security seminar, Gargash emphasized the importance of preventing non-state actors from exploiting the political vacuum in Syria. “Defense and military matters must remain under the control of legitimate governments, not armed groups,” he stated.

Gargash expressed concern over the chaos in Syria, describing it as a reflection of political failure and the destructive nature of ongoing conflicts.

He identified extremism and terrorism as the primary threats in the country.

When asked about deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s location, Gargash responded, “I don’t know if he is in the UAE.”

He also underlined the need for a credible government in Syria to safeguard its territorial integrity, which he said is currently under threat. “We must wait and see what happens next in Syria,” Gargash remarked.

In a surprising turn of events, the Syrian army announced the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government early Sunday, following reports of armed groups seizing Damascus and Assad’s departure from the country.