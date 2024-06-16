Iran calls on Muslim states to use all available tools to stop Gaza war

Bagheri had a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss issues of mutual interests and the latest developments in Gaza.

The Iranian interim foreign minister congratulated the UAE government and nation on Eid al-Adha.

He also touched on the occupying Israeli regime’s savage crimes against the people in Gaza and other parts of Palestine, emphasizing that Muslim states should use all available means to put an immediate end to the Zionist regime’s genocide in Gaza and help the oppressed people in the region.

Meanwhile, the UAE foreign minister expressed his felicitations to the Iranian people and government on Eid al-Adha, and once again offered his condolences on the martyrdom of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Referring to a recent meeting in Jordan on Palestine, Al Nahyan underlined the significance of delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza people and taking effective measures to stop the Zionist regime’s raids.

“The UAE is doing its best to stop the war and send humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza,” he noted, calling the move “our humanitarian task.”