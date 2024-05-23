Thursday, May 23, 2024
Acting FM says Iran to continue détente diplomacy with neighboring countries

By IFP Media Wire
Ali Bagheri Kani Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has stressed that his country's détente diplomacy with neighbors is an effective strategy for regional collaboration that will definitely continue.

Bagheri Kani made the remarks on Thursday in a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed is in Tehran to attend the funeral procession of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Bagheri Kani said that détente with neighbors is a definitive and strategic policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and an effective strategy for regional cooperation that will definitely continue.

Empathy and companionship in difficult times is a valuable asset for cooperation to jointly enjoy opportunities and deal with threats and challenges that threaten the peace, stability and security of the region, he added.

The Emirati foreign minister, for his part, in the meeting said that his visit to Iran in this difficult situation was aimed at expressing the depth of friendship and solidarity and emphasize the brotherly relations between the two countries and the nation.

