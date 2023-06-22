Thursday, June 22, 2023
Iran FM, UAE chief call for promoting trade ties

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amirabdollahian and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The Iranian foreign minister and the president of the United Arab Emirates have called for a mechanism aimed at improving bilateral ties specially economic and trade relations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, at the beginning of his visit to the United Arab Emirates, met with the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday morning.

In the meeting the two sides exchanged views over various issues pertaining to bilateral ties in the political, economic, trade, cultural and consular fields.

They expressed pleasure with the process of the expansion of the Iran-UAE ties.

The two officials also had consensus about the necessary coordination, planning and joint actions aimed at promoting mutual cooperation specially in economic and trade spheres.

The Iranian foreign minister and the UAE president also agreed to use initiatives for the improvement of the regional cooperation within the interests of the countries and nations of the region.

Some regional and international topics were also discussed during the meeting.

The top Iranian diplomat invited the UAE president to visit Iran on behalf of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Seheikh Mohammed bin Zayed also welcomed the Iranian president invitation and voiced readiness for the trip, and in turn, invited President Raisi to visit the UAE.

