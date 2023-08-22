Tuesday, August 22, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveViews

Analyst: Biden needs Iran nuclear deal for re-election

By IFP Editorial Staff
Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden needs something more than the prisoner exchange with Iran to use as a trump card for the upcoming presidential election, a political analyst says amid media reports that a nuclear deal between Tehran and Washington is on the horizon.

In an interview with Entekhab news website on Monday, professor of international relations Abdolreza Faraji Dana, said as the presidential election in the US approaches the chances for an agreement on the revival of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), increase.

Faraji Dana predicted that both sides would make more efforts to resume talks on resuscitation of the agreement, which received a heavy blow in 2018 after former US president Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned it.

As a sign of thaw in ties, the US and Iran reached an agreement last week to get five imprisoned Americans released in exchange for several jailed Iranians and access to about $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue. However, both sides confirmed that the prisoner deal was independent of nuclear talks.

Faraji Dana added both sides need to clinch the deal quickly but with long-term guarantees. He sounded optimism that in case external barriers were removed, the JCPOA would be imminently revived.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks