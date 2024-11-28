IFP ExclusiveSelectedViews

Former diplomat: EU alone cannot resolve Iran’s sanctions issue without U.S. involvement

By IFP Editorial Staff
Donald Trump

Seyed Hossein Mousavian, a former Iranian diplomat and foreign policy expert, stated that negotiations between Iran and the three European powers are a positive and necessary step, but they are unlikely to succeed without the involvement of the United States.

Talking to the E’temad news outlet, he reiterated his longstanding position that no agreement is achievable in the absence of Washington’s participation.

Mousavian argued that the resolution of the current crisis depends on how Iran and the U.S. engage during Trump’s presidency. “If Trump resumes his maximum pressure campaign and military confrontations between Israel and Iran continue, Iran may cross the nuclear threshold and move toward weaponization,” he warned.

However, he highlighted a unique opportunity for Trump to address the nuclear crisis, end 40 years of hostility between the West and Iran, and resolve the region’s ongoing tensions.

According to Mousavian, only a comprehensive approach involving the U.S. can lead to meaningful outcomes in the current negotiations and sanctions relief.

Deputy foreign ministers of Iran and the E3- Britain, Germany, and France- are scheduled to hold talks on Friday in Geneva.

