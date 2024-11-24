Iran’s navy commander: Core US Naval units leaving region

Responding to questions about potential increased tensions due to the American naval presence, Admiral Irani stated that no new US units have been added and that existing ones have moved further from Iran’s region and deeper into international waters.

He noted that some core units are in the process of leaving the area.

The Iranian commander emphasized that the possibility of the region becoming more insecure or more militarized in maritime areas seems unlikely at the current juncture.

He assured that the Iranian Navy remains fully prepared and as always maintains a strong presence at sea.