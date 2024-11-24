Analyst: Leader advisor’s recent interview signals shift in Iran’s diplomatic approach

Jalal Khoshchehreh in his analysis for “Rooznameh 24” argues that Larijani’s comments suggest a willingness to engage in direct talks with the incoming Trump administration, moving away from traditional European allies.

Khoshchehreh highlighted that Tehran has sent two distinct messages to the West following the recent IAEA Board of Governors resolution in Vienna.

“First, Iran has activated more centrifuges in protest against the actions of the European troika and the US; second, Tehran has expressed readiness for fresh, direct negotiations with the Trump administration to assure the idea of developing nuclear weapons has been out of the question and to design a new roadmap for a different agreement from the 2015 JCPOA,” the political analyst pointed out.

“Larijani’s remarks are significant as they mark the first time a high-ranking Iranian official has publicly addressed president-elect Donald Trump, proposing a new start in Tehran-Washington relations,” he stated.

Khoshchehreh further remarked that the move reflects Tehran’s pragmatic approach, recognizing that a deal with Washington could potentially resolve broader issues with the West.

The analyst also underscored the importance of managing domestic political disputes and preventing sabotage by Israel and other adversaries before Trump’s inauguration.