Leader’s aide says US must accept Iran’s nuclear conditions

In a Saturday post on the social media platform X, Larijani noted that the US had previously violated and exited the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), causing significant damage to Iran.

He outlined key points in his statement, highlighting that “Iran resumed its uranium enrichment, reaching a purity level of over 60 percent” in response to the US withdrawal from the agreement in 2018.

Larijani noted, “Both parties are now in a new position, and if the current US administration claims to oppose only Iran’s nuclear weapons, they must accept Iran’s conditions and provide compensation for the damages caused.”

The senior advisor and a former top nuclear negotiator also said stressed that “any new agreement must be based on mutual concessions and not unilateral directives, such as those previously issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).”

The remarks come amid ongoing tensions and negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program two days after the IAEA Board of Governors passed a resolution against Iran, although Tehran has stressed is has fully cooperated with the agency and its nuclear program is civilian in nature.