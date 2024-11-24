Former Iranian diplomat warns of potential US-Europe collaboration against Iran

In an interview with Entekhab news website, Ahmad Ahmadi warned that the developments could lead to increased cooperation between Europe and the incoming US administration against Iran to mitigate their differences on other issues.

The former diplomat emphasized that the Trump administration needs the leverage of the three European countries regarding the snapback mechanism, as the US itself, not being a member of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement, cannot activate the mechanism to unleash sanctions on Iran.

Ahmadi explained that the current resolution is a continuation of previous resolutions concerning two sites where enriched uranium traces were allegedly found in Iran.

He noted that the resolution’s political significance lies in the new US administration’s upcoming start and the approaching deadline for the expiration of Resolution 2231.

The European countries must decide on their course of action before August 16, 2025, to potentially reinstate previous UN Security Council resolutions against Iran, he reminded.

Ahmadi also highlighted the strained relations between Iran and Europe, exacerbated by various issues, including the Ukraine war and allegations of arms shipments from Iran to Russia.