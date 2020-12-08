A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 8

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- US Prevents Transfer of Forex for Iran’s Purchase of COVID-19 Vaccine

2- 2021 Elections in Iran and Two Different Perspectives [Editorial]

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Tehran’s Last Chance to Save Qatar for Itself

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Flood Crisis in Nine Provinces

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Khuzestan, the Endless Crisis

* Heavy Flooding, Snow and Blizzard Cause Accidents in Iran

2- Zarif to Syrian FM: Vigilance, Consultation between Iran, Syria More Necessary than Ever

3- Latest News from Purchasing COVID-19 Vaccine

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Conservatives Line Up to Run for Presidency

* Zarghami Expresses Readiness; Mohsen Rezaei Called on to Run

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran Not to Negotiate over Its National Security: Foreign Ministry

2- Syrian FM Meets Zarif, Velayati in Tehran

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iran Will Definitely Opt for Path of Negotiation: Spokesman on JCPOA Fate

Javan Newspaper:

1- West Doesn’t Let Iran Buy COVID-19 Vaccine: CBI Chief

2- Europe to Rouhani: Don’t Implement What Parliament Passed!

3- Iran Ranks First Globally in Growth of Scientific Quality, Impact

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran to Avenge Fakhrizadeh’s Assassination Sooner than What Some Think

2- Iran Government Shouldn’t Implement Parliament’s Bill!

3- Dubai Turns into Haven for Israel’s Drug Smugglers, Criminals

4- Some Trying to Embellish US’ Inhumane Move to Sanction Iran: Top Banker

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- US’ Coronavirus Crime against Iran

2- Victims of Long-Anticipated Floods!

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Europe’s Reaction to Development of Iran’s Nuclear Activities

2- Former MP: Cessation of Implementing Additional Protocol Not to Secure Iran’s National Interests

3- Please Don’t Monopolize COVID-19 Vaccine!

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- 1,000 Billion Tomans Allocated to Purchase of COVID-19 Vaccine

Shargh Newspaper:

1- All the Details of Parliament’s Nuclear Bill

2- US Sanctions Prevent Iran from Buying COVID-19 Vaccine

3- Middle East Worried about Iran’s Reaction

4- What Western Analysts Think about Killing of Iranian Scientist