Iran Won’t Negotiate, Compromise on National Security: Spokesman

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman says the country will neither negotiate nor compromise on its national security, warning Germany about its efforts to achieve what the US “maximum pressure” policy failed to fulfil.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh noted Tehran’s position on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has not changed.

“We spent tough years negotiating the JCPOA and the deal was the result of the Iranian nation’s resistance. The JCPOA was finally singed and inserted in UN Security Council Resolution 2231. So, all those who are familiar with international law know that neither will Iran re-negotiate something it has already negotiated, nor will these words change the binding nature of UNSC Resolution 2231 which also applies to the JCPOA.,” said Khatibzadeh.

“We hope Europe will get to know its status and potential and consider the floor and ceiling of relations,” he noted.

“In the years following the conclusion of the JCPOA, the European signatories to the deal unfortunately failed to make good on their commitments. As you know, the EU coordinator has been the guarantor of the implementation of the JCPOA,” said the spokesman.

He slammed Europe for failing to deliver on its obligations under the nuclear deal.

“In fact, it fell upon the Europeans to coordinate the enforcement of the JCPOA. The European countries, including Germany, failed to live up to its obligations even during the years when the US had not yet pulled out of the JCPOA,” he noted.

“Europe’s failure to fulfil its commitments has been mentioned in the numerous letters Iran has sent to the joint committee tasked with implementing the JCPOA,” the spokesman said.

He underlined Europe should come to realize that Iran is well familiar with its rights and responsibilities.

“Moreover, Iran has always reminded the other side of its rights and responsibilities,” he stressed.

He once again highlighted the failure of Washington’s policy of pressuring Iran to make the country submit to its demands.

“The Europeans, including Germany, should know the objectives which were not achieved through the United States’ ‘maximum pressure’ policy will not be gained by any other means, either,” he said.

“Our policy is a fundamental one. We know our interests. We have both interests and legitimate concerns, which we ask Europe to respect,” he noted.