Iranian FM confirms letter from US president received

The letter was handed over during a meeting with Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Araghchi stated, “This evening, I hosted Dr. Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE President. In addition to discussions on bilateral relations and regional issues, I also received a letter from the US president.”

The details of the letter and its contents remain undisclosed.

The situation has sparked speculation about the purpose and timing of the letter, as well as its potential impact on Iran-US relations.