IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iranian FM confirms letter from US president received

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced on his Instagram account on Thursday that he received a letter from  US President Donald Trump.

The letter was handed over during a meeting with Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Araghchi stated, “This evening, I hosted Dr. Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE President. In addition to discussions on bilateral relations and regional issues, I also received a letter from the US president.”
The details of the letter and its contents remain undisclosed.

The situation has sparked speculation about the purpose and timing of the letter, as well as its potential impact on Iran-US relations.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks