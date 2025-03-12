Trump’s letter to Iran yet to be delivered by a regional country, FM Araghchi says

Following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Araghchi told reporters, “The letter (from the US president) has been written but has not yet reached us.”

“It has been decided that an envoy from one of the Arab countries will soon deliver it in Tehran,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday Tasnim News Agency, citing sources, indicated that the letter will be delivered to Iran through a regional intermediary.

While the exact contents of the letter remain undisclosed, its delivery is anticipated to occur in the coming days.

The news follows days of rumors and discussions about the letter, which Trump himself referenced during an interview with Fox News.

Iranian officials have dismissed texts circulating on social media claiming to be the letter’s content as entirely false.

The situation has sparked speculation about the purpose and timing of the letter, as well as its potential impact on Iran-US relations.